Graves notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Graves set up Mikko Rantanen for the Avalanche's first goal at 9:18 of the second period. The 25-year-old Graves has two assists in his last three games, perhaps a sign of his offense rounding into form. He's posted five helpers, 51 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 39 hits and 18 PIM in 24 appearances.