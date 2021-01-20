Graves had two shots, three hits, one blocked shot and two PIM over 12:52 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles.

Graves lost nearly 10 minutes of ice time after playing 22:40 in Friday's win over the Blues. With the return of Erik Johnson and an injury to Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Colorado suited up eight defenseman and 11 forwards Tuesday, so someone on the blue line was bound to lose minutes. In addition to Johnson's return, 19-year-old Bowen Byram is gearing up to join the roster, creating a logjam on defense. Going forward, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post speculates that Graves will remain on the second pair while Johnson and a rotating cast of partners serve as the third pair.