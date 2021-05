Graves notched an assist, four blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.

Graves set up Joonas Donskoi's opening tally just 35 seconds into the game. The assist snapped Graves' seven-game point drought dating back to May 5. He's already posted nine blocked shots, five shots on net and a plus-4 rating through two postseason contests. The 25-year-old will likely work in a top-four role as a defensive presence.