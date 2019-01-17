Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Moves back to AHL
Graves was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Both Graves and forward Tyson Jost were reassigned to the Eagles. The minor-league club will battle Bakersfield on Friday, whereas the Avs have two full days off before playing host to the Kings, so it wouldn't be surprising if at least one of the aforementioned players ends up skipping right back to the top level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...