Graves scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Graves scored at 17:06 of the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Avalanche's offense stalled out in the third period. The 25-year-old blueliner has just two goals and 14 points in 46 games this season after producing 26 points in 69 outings last year. Graves has added 89 shots on net, a plus-12 rating, 81 blocked shots, 65 hits and 32 PIM in 2020-21.