Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Notches pair of points
Graves scored a goal and supplied an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Graves opened the scoring six minutes into the first period, and set up Matt Calvert's goal to restore the lead early in the second. The defenseman filled the stat sheet with four hits, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. Graves has been a pleasant surprise with 15 points, 60 shots, 75 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-24 rating through 35 games this season. With solid contributions across virtually all categories excluding power-play production, the 24-year-old defenseman is certainly worthy of a look from fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.