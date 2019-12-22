Graves scored a goal and supplied an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Graves opened the scoring six minutes into the first period, and set up Matt Calvert's goal to restore the lead early in the second. The defenseman filled the stat sheet with four hits, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. Graves has been a pleasant surprise with 15 points, 60 shots, 75 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-24 rating through 35 games this season. With solid contributions across virtually all categories excluding power-play production, the 24-year-old defenseman is certainly worthy of a look from fantasy owners.