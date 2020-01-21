Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Notches two points in win
Graves scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, tossed three hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Graves made his mark in a number of ways all over the ice Monday. His assist came on Matt Nieto's game-winning goal, and he added an insurance tally 8:47 after that. Graves is now at 19 points, 97 shots, 96 blocks and a plus-34 rating in 48 games. He's picked up the pace with four points in his last four outings after a nine-game drought.
