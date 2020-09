Graves posted an assist, six blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Graves earned the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's first-period goal. Offense has been hard to find for Graves, as the helper was just his third point of the playoffs. The 25-year-old has added a plus-9 rating, 30 blocked shots, 25 hits and 30 shots on net through 13 games.