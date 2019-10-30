Avalanche's Ryan Graves: On nine-game pointless streak
Graves has one goal and two points with a plus-5 rating in 11 games this season.
It could be worse, but owners are probably disappointed in the fact Graves recorded those points in the first two games of the season, so he has zero points with a plus-1 rating in his last nine contests. Graves has four goals and seven points with a plus-9 rating and 38 shots on net in 37 career NHL games.
