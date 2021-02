Graves posted an assist, three hits, three shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Graves had the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's opening tally. The 25-year-old Graves has only two helpers in eight appearances in February. He's up to three assists, 35 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 28 hits and 18 PIM through 17 appearances overall. While the non-scoring numbers are solid, his offense has been almost nonexistent.