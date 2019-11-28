Graves produced an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Graves was also at the center of some tension in the contest for his second-period hit on Alex Chiasson, which forced the Oilers' winger to exit the game. Graves was not penalized on the play. The assist was the first point since Nov. 9 for the defenseman, who has seven points in 23 appearances. Graves has added a plus-11 rating, 34 hits and 50 blocked shots this season.