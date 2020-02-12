Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Pockets assist
Graves supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
Graves has assists in four of his last five games and has added a plus-9 rating in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 23 points, plus-41, 117 blocked shots and 87 hits through 54 contests this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Garners shorthanded helper•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Adds helper in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Notches two points in win•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Ends nine-game point drought•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Still contributing without scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.