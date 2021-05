Graves scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Graves was the center of the Avalanche's offense. He opened the scoring by outwaiting goalie Jordan Binnington early in the second period. Graves also set up Alex Newhook's first NHL goal and a shorthanded empty-netter from J.T. Compher. The 26-year-old Graves has four points, 11 blocked shots, nine shots on net, a plus-8 rating and six PIM through three postseason contests.