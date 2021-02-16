Head coach Jared Bednar said Graves had his "best game of the season" in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Vegas, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Graves got off to a shaky start this season, was a healthy scratch for one game, and dropped from the second to third pair. He's turned it around of late, which has helped fill the gap while the Avalanche deal with injuries to Devon Toews (since returned), Cale Makar (upper body) and Erik Johnson (upper body). Graves has an even plus-minus with 12 shots, eight hits and 16 blocked shots over the six games since being a healthy scratch.