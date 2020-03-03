Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Produces assist in win
Graves notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Graves posted his third point in his last seven outings. During that span, he's added 15 shots, 10 blocked shots and eight PIM. The 24-year-old blueliner has 26 points, 127 shots, 132 blocks, 45 PIM and a plus-44 rating in 63 contests overall.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Buries equalizer Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Slings helper Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Pockets assist•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Garners shorthanded helper•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Adds helper in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Notches two points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.