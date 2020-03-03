Graves notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Graves posted his third point in his last seven outings. During that span, he's added 15 shots, 10 blocked shots and eight PIM. The 24-year-old blueliner has 26 points, 127 shots, 132 blocks, 45 PIM and a plus-44 rating in 63 contests overall.