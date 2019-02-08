Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Promoted to top level
The Avalanche recalled Graves from AHL Colorado on Friday.
Graves has been a solid stay-at-home defender for AHL Colorado this campaign, notching nine points while posting a plus-4 rating in 32 appearances. The 2013 fourth-round pick's next opportunity to crack the big club's lineup will arrive Saturday against the Islanders.
