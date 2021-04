Graves managed an assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Graves set up Valeri Nichushkin for the opening goal at 17:12 of the second period. The assist ended Graves' point drought at four games. The 25-year-old rearguard has 12 helpers, 79 shots, 71 blocked shots, 56 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 39 contests this season, although he's still searching for his first goal.