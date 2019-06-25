Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Qualified by Colorado
Graves has received a qualifying offer from the Avalanche, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Graves was solid in limited action with Colorado this season, notching five points while posting a plus-4 rating in 26 games, and will likely have an expanded role in 2019-20.
