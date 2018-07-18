Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Re-ups in Mile High City
Graves signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Avalanche on Monday, TSN reports.
Graves spent 51 games with AHL Hartford -- the Rangers' affiliate -- before being traded to Colorado and finishing the season with 21 games for AHL San Antonio. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound enforcer notched five goals and 12 helpers in those games while accruing 73 PIM and a minus-20 rating. The Avalanche are set on the blue line after the addition of Ian Cole, so Graves will remain in the minors for another season.
