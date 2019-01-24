Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Reassigned to AHL Colorado
Graves was sent down to the minors Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Graves was a healthy scratch in three of the Avs' previous four contests. As a result, the club will look to get the blueliner some play time during the All-Star break. The health of Erik Johnson (concussion) will likely determine whether Graves is called back up ahead of the team's next matchup with Vancouver on Feb. 2.
