Graves scored an empty net goal on his lone shot of the game and was a plus-3 with two PIM in Colorado's 4-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Graves' plus/minus led the team and his empty netter sealed the win against a Division rival. The 24-year-old already has a goal and an assist through two games after collecting three goals and five points in 26 games in 2018-19, his first season in the NHL. A former fourth-round pick of the New York Rangers in 2013, Graves could benefit from an expanded role in 2019-20.