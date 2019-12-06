Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Scores in road win
Graves scored his fourth goal of the campaign in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.
In addition to his goal, Graves blocked five shots which were the most by an Avalanche player. The 24-year-old, top-pairing defenseman has collected 10 points in 27 games, and Graves also owns a team-best, plus-18 rating.
