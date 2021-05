Graves posted an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Graves had the lone helper on the first of Nathan MacKinnon's two goals in the second period. After a difficult regular season, Graves has five points, 13 shots on net, eight PIM, a plus-10 rating and 17 blocked shots through five playoff contests. The non-scoring production should remain steady, but he shouldn't be expected to get on the scoresheet regularly.