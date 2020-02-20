Graves managed an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Graves put a three-game mini slump to rest with his third-period helper on Gabriel Landeskog's goal. The 24-year-old defenseman has produced 24 points (eight tallies, 16 helpers), a league-leading plus-42 rating, 114 shots, 122 blocked shots and 93 hits in 58 games.