Graves scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.

Graves jumped into a rush as the trailer early in the third period and beat Jordan Binnington with a clean look from the slot, tying the game 1-1 at the 5:33 mark. He helped fantasy owners across the board in this one, chipping in with a pair of blocked shots to go with his goal and four hits. The 25-year-old is coming off an impressive first full NHL regular season, collecting nine goals and 26 points with a plus-40 rating in 69 games.