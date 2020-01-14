Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Still contributing without scoring
Graves has zero points but a plus-5 rating and 24 shots on net in his last nine games.
The 24-year-old recorded a multi-point game on Dec. 21 but he hasn't tallied another point since then. He's been involved plenty, though, as he's averaged almost three shots on net per game in the past nine matchups and posted seven in one contest on Dec. 28. Graves has six goals, 15 points, a plus-29 rating, 84 shots and 35 PIM in 44 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Still producing despite no points•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Notches pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Streaking through 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Contributes pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Scores in road win•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Has modest three-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.