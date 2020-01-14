Graves has zero points but a plus-5 rating and 24 shots on net in his last nine games.

The 24-year-old recorded a multi-point game on Dec. 21 but he hasn't tallied another point since then. He's been involved plenty, though, as he's averaged almost three shots on net per game in the past nine matchups and posted seven in one contest on Dec. 28. Graves has six goals, 15 points, a plus-29 rating, 84 shots and 35 PIM in 44 games this season.