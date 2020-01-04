Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Still producing despite no points
Graves doesn't have any points, a plus-5 rating and 18 shots on net in the last five games.
This is Graves' first five-game pointless streak since just before Thanksgiving. Despite the scoring struggles lately, Graves has four goals and nine points in the last 18 games, but his value goes beyond those numbers, as he also has a plus-20 rating and 15 PIM during that stretch. Graves has six goals, 15 points, plus-29 rating, 33 PIM, 78 shots, 82 blocks and 68 hits in 40 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Notches pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Streaking through 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Contributes pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Scores in road win•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Has modest three-game point streak•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Plucks apple•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.