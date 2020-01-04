Graves doesn't have any points, a plus-5 rating and 18 shots on net in the last five games.

This is Graves' first five-game pointless streak since just before Thanksgiving. Despite the scoring struggles lately, Graves has four goals and nine points in the last 18 games, but his value goes beyond those numbers, as he also has a plus-20 rating and 15 PIM during that stretch. Graves has six goals, 15 points, plus-29 rating, 33 PIM, 78 shots, 82 blocks and 68 hits in 40 games this season.