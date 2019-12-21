Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Streaking through 2019-20
Graves has three goals and seven points with a plus-13 rating in the last 12 games, but he only has one assist in the past five contests.
Prior to Thanksgiving week, Graves had a six-game pointless streak. While he's been very productive since then, he's gone mostly dry in the last handful of contests. That's been a theme for Graves this season, as he's had some tremendous hot and cold streaks already in 2019-20. Overall, though, owners have to be pleased with his five scores, 13 points and plus-22 rating in 34 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.