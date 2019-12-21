Graves has three goals and seven points with a plus-13 rating in the last 12 games, but he only has one assist in the past five contests.

Prior to Thanksgiving week, Graves had a six-game pointless streak. While he's been very productive since then, he's gone mostly dry in the last handful of contests. That's been a theme for Graves this season, as he's had some tremendous hot and cold streaks already in 2019-20. Overall, though, owners have to be pleased with his five scores, 13 points and plus-22 rating in 34 games this season.