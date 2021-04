Graves scored a goal on four shots, adding three blocks and two hits, in Sunday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

Graves connected for his first goal of the season during the third period, sending a shot through traffic that banked off a pair of Anaheim defenders on its way to the net. Graves has actually generated his fair share of shots on goal -- he's recorded three or more in 13 of 40 games this season -- but hasn't replicated the touch that enabled him to score nine times in 2019-20.