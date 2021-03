Graves picked up two assists while adding three shots, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

The 25-year-old has been a consistent source of production in secondary categories all season, but this was Graves' first multi-point performance. He's up to eight points, all helpers, through 28 games with a more impressive 52 blocks and 44 hits, along with 56 shots on goal, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating.