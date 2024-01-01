Johansen notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Johansen has helpers in consecutive games for the first time this season, and he also had a goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues. The 31-year-old center has returned to a second-line role with Ross Colton (leg) out of the lineup, but Johansen is rarely trusted with more than 15 minutes of ice time. He's up 15 points, 55 shots on net, 24 hits, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances this season.