Johansen scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Johansen received a botched clearance from the Devils and left no doubt in scoring the Avalanche's fourth goal, which was the game-winner. The tally snapped his four-game point drought. Johansen has had an unusual start to 2023-24 with five goals, one assist, 31 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances. He's typically much more of a playmaker than a finisher, so the helpers will likely come around eventually.