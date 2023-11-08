Johansen scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Johansen received a botched clearance from the Devils and left no doubt in scoring the Avalanche's fourth goal, which was the game-winner. The tally snapped his four-game point drought. Johansen has had an unusual start to 2023-24 with five goals, one assist, 31 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances. He's typically much more of a playmaker than a finisher, so the helpers will likely come around eventually.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ryan Johansen: Scores twice in victory•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Johansen: One of each Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Johansen: Nets power-play marker•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Johansen: Delivers at dot•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Johansen: Nets power-play goal•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Johansen: Tallies on power play•