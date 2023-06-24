Johansen (leg) was traded to Colorado from Nashville in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk on Saturday.

Johansen had 12 goals and 16 assists in 55 games in 2022-23 before his season came to an end Feb. 21 in Vancouver, when he suffered a broken leg requiring surgery. Johansen had a big season in 2021-22, scoring 26 times and adding 37 assists. He is expected to slot in as the Avalanche's second-line center next season, something Colorado lacked in 2022-23 after Nazem Kadri left in free agency following its Stanley Cup win in 2022.