Johansen notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Johansen won a faceoff back to Josh Manson, who tallied the Avalanche's second goal. The helper was Johansen's first point in six games, a stretch that has seen him drop all the way to the fourth line. His 14:05 of ice time Saturday was his most since Nov. 15, but it's clear he's not trusted with top-six duties at this stage of the campaign. Overall, he's produced nine goals, two assists, 45 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances.