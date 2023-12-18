Johansen scored a goal on two shots and added 10 PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Johansen entered Sunday with just one assist and a minus-3 rating over his last nine games. This was also the first time he's taken multiple shots on goal in one contest since Nov. 27, when he scored twice on three shots versus the Lightning. The 31-year-old center has struggled to adjust to his first season with the Avalanche, though he has occasionally been an effective scorer. Johansen has 10 goals, two assists, 49 shots and a minus-2 rating over 31 outings.