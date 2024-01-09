Johansen posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Johansen set up Sam Malinski's second-period marker. The helper snapped a three-game slump for Johansen, who continues to see limited ice time in a third-line role after swapping places with Ross Colton. Johansen is at 16 points, 57 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 41 appearances this season.