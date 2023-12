Johansen tallied a goal and an assist in Friday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis.

Johansen opened the scoring in the first period, backhanding a loose puck past Jordan Binnington, before adding an assist on Devon Toews' game-winner in the third. It's Johansen's first multi-point effort since Nov. 27 -- he had just one goal and two points in his subsequent 14 contests. The 31-year-old center now has 12 goals and 16 points through 37 games in his debut season with Colorado.