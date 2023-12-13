Johansen returned to the second line for Monday's game against Calgary but had just 10:38 of ice time in Colorado's comeback win.

Johansen's recent play has come under scrutiny by the coaching staff. Peter Baugh of The Athletic discussed Johansen's play, including Colorado's expected goal rate (less than 50 percent) when he's on the ice at five-on-five. The center opened Saturday's game on the fourth line but ended up playing effectively, garnering an assist, moving back up to the second line, and receiving his most TOI (14:05) since mid-November. It looked like the demotion achieved its intended objective, but Johansen's play slipped Monday. He lost his man for Calgary's second goal and once the Avalanche fell behind by two goals, Johansen was allotted just four shifts and 2:43 TOI during the third-period comeback. It's unclear where Johansen will start when the Avs return to action Wednesday against Buffalo.