Johansen scored a power-play goal, fired one shot on net, and had one hit over 18:10 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Golden Knights.

Johansen looks like a fine addition to Colorado's power play. He won the offensive zone draw that led to his redirected goal, his second power-play strike of the preseason. The Avalanche are hoping Johansen is the answer to fill the hole at second-line center, which was a problem last season after Nazem Kadri bolted town. The second line projects to have Johansen at center, flanked by Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin.