Johansen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Johansen's tally late in the first period was his first point for the Avalanche. The 31-year-old center has been on the second line with power-play time, but he's had trouble getting his offense going. He's added seven shots on net and a plus-2 rating through four contests. Johansen had 12 tallies and 28 points in 55 outings with the Predators last year, and he's typically more of a playmaker than a finisher.