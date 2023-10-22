Johansen scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Johansen was more of a cog in the system for the Avalanche's first goal, as Nathan MacKinnon deflected a shot off Johansen's stick. In the second period, Johansen set up an Artturi Lehkonen marker to put Colorado up 4-3. The 31-year-old Johansen has two goals and an assist over his last two contests, accounting for all of his offense through five outings. He's added 10 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a second-line role.