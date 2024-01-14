Johansen had an assist, two shots on net and one hit over 15:16 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Johansen had the primary assist on Ross Colton's empty-net goal, which iced the game and completed Colorado's comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Johansen has two points over the last three games, as the center attempts to fight off a slump. Since scoring twice against the Lightning on Nov. 27, Johansen has just two goals and five assists over the last 22 games.