Johansen is dealing with an illness and is consequentially questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Johansen will at least travel with the team and the Avalanche are hopeful about his chances of playing. The 31-year-old has 11 goals and 15 points in 38 outings this season. If Johansen misses Thursday's contest, then defenseman Kurtis MacDermid might draw into the lineup as a forward.