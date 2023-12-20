Johansen delivered two hits and was assessed 12 penalty minutes over 14:33 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Johansen was whistled for a late misconduct penalty for the second consecutive game. Tuesday's came after he received a roughing minor. He's not known for infractions, but 22 of Johansen's 30 PIM have come in the last two contests. It's been a frustrating season for Johansen, who recently snapped a nine-game goal-less run and has been moved out of top six at times. Colorado's trade (and clearing of cap space) of Tomas Tatar triggered speculation that the Avs are in the market for second-line center, which could permanently move Johansen to a bottom-six role.