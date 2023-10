Johansen scored two goals on five shots, helping the Avalanche to a 7-4 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Johansen opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. He also added an empty-net goal to give the Avalanche a 6-4 lead. Johansen has now put together a three-game point streak with five points in that span. He should continue to play in the top six while seeing time with Colorado's top power-play unit.