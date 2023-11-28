Johansen scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Johansen has tallied four times over the last six games. The 31-year-old center had the Avalanche's first two goals Monday, which included the game-winner. He's up to nine goals with just one helper through 21 outings, and he's added 42 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Johansen remains the listed second-line center, but his ice time has been trending down over the second half of November -- he saw a mere 10:58 in Monday's win.