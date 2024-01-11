Johansen had a season-low 9:34 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Vegas.
Johansen was recently moved to the third line amid a production drop off. The 31-year-old center has two goals and four assists over the last 21 games. The one thing that could keep Johansen relevant is his work at the dot; he's won 55 percent of his faceoffs, which tops Colorado.
