Johansen (illness) is in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Stars, per the NHL media site.
Johansen was considered questionable as of Wednesday, but he's in the lineup. Expect the center to hold down his usual second-line role with time on the second power-play unit. He has three points over his last three contests.
