Johansen had one blocked shot and one hit over 11:13 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Johansen's night also included a season-low 13 seconds of TOI on the power play. He'd been a staple on first grouping all season, entering the contest averaging 4:23 on the man-advantage unit. Jonathan Drouin replaced him there Wednesday. The two have alternated at times over the last week, so it might not be the end of Johansen's participation on the top grouping.