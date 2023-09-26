Johansen scored on the power play and had four shots on net in Monday's 3-2 preseason win over Vegas.

Johansen, working as the bumper on the power play, took a feed to score his first in a Colorado uniform. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now the bumper could be Johansen's landing spot this coming season. "He's patient with the puck," Bednar said. "He seems to always know where he's going to go with it before he gets it. That's what he did for Nashville too, so he's played in there, he's got experience in there. Good draw guy, so he can help the powerplay start in the offensive zone." The power-play unit had extended zone time before Johansen's marker, which was set up by two projected regulars: Bowen Byram fed Jonathan Drouin who found Johansen.